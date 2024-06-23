93,002 Shares in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.30% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1,761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CXE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.68. 17,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,318. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

