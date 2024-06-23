935 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,952,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,804,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,522,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,830,000 after acquiring an additional 104,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $334.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $182.96 and a twelve month high of $345.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

