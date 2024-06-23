986 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 986 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

