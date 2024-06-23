AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $170.39 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.79. The company has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.