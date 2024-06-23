Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.05

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 406537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

