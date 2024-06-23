Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) vs. Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Critical Survey

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 2.38% 0.39% 0.19% Global Medical REIT 13.77% 3.54% 1.50%

Volatility and Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

97.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Global Medical REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Global Medical REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $338.69 million 5.29 $19.87 million $0.08 216.88 Global Medical REIT $141.05 million 4.10 $20.61 million $0.23 38.30

Global Medical REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out 365.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Acadia Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

