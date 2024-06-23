Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.76

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 5800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Accord Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$33.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.99.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.67 million for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 50.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.