Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $607.67.

ADBE stock opened at $533.44 on Friday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.63. The stock has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

