Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.00

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and traded as low as $34.80. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 20,769 shares trading hands.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.10.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

