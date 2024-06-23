Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,441,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.94 and a one year high of $129.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.94.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

