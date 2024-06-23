Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $203,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

NYSE:HII opened at $248.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.17 and a 200 day moving average of $266.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

