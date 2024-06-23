Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $105,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,526,000 after purchasing an additional 89,920 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,415 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $270.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $270.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.12 and a 200-day moving average of $240.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

