Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $123,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $111.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.