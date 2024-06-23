Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

