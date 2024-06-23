Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $152.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

