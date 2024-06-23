Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.