Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Inscription Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,918,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 256,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,351,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 733.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.5% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 1,726,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $311,461,000 after purchasing an additional 865,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 202,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

Amazon.com stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average is $171.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

