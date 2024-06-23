Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after buying an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.