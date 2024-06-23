Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

