Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Amcor were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Amcor by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

