Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 117,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 522,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Ameresco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $22,650,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $12,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $7,170,000. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $7,170,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.