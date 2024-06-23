American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,977 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,897 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

