American International Group Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.9 %

GRMN stock opened at $161.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $171.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

