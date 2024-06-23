American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $181.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.94 and a 200-day moving average of $190.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $226.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.