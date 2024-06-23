American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 459,713 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,485,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

