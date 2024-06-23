American International Group Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $175.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day moving average is $180.74.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

