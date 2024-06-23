American International Group Inc. Purchases 12,252 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,458 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

