American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 100.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCL opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

