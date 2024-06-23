American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,371,250. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

