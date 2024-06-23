American International Group Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 479,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pool by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Pool by 0.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 395,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 25.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,055,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $337.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.50 and a 200-day moving average of $379.45. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $308.45 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.