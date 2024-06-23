American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 548,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $50,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMWD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

American Woodmark Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Woodmark news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.