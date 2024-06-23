Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.37. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 213,976 shares trading hands.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$94.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$24.72 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

