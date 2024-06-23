Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.11% of Ameris Bancorp worth $37,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,467,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,386 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,774,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 331,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.06. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

