Amit Kumar Sells 90,000 Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.
Blackrock Silver Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of CVE:BRC opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile
