Amit Kumar Sells 90,000 Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

Blackrock Silver Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVE:BRC opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

