ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ANSS

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,290 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $325.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.27 and a 200-day moving average of $331.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.