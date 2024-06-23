APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.52% of APi Group worth $719,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,729,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,018,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APG stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APG. Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

