Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

