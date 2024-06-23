Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $457,878.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,409,634 shares of company stock valued at $191,478,719. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $131.79 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

