Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 40,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 240,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Aris Mining Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMN. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

