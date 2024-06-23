Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Buys 39,500 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.82 per share, with a total value of C$743,247.80.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$235,625.00.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,184.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 24,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$477,357.84.
- On Monday, April 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 5,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.95 per share, with a total value of C$94,750.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97.
- On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$29.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
