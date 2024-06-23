Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,927,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 990,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 241,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $15,487,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 714,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

