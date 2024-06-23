ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Declares Dividend of $0.24

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

ATN International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 177.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 177.8%.

ATN International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. ATN International has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $186.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATN International

Insider Buying and Selling at ATN International

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Prior purchased 10,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $198,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 523,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,397,756.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Read More

