Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Up 0.4 %

ATRI opened at $451.98 on Friday. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $602.59. The company has a market cap of $795.48 million, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.45 and a 200 day moving average of $398.47.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Atrion Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Atrion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

