Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion Trading Up 0.4 %
ATRI opened at $451.98 on Friday. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $602.59. The company has a market cap of $795.48 million, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.45 and a 200 day moving average of $398.47.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
