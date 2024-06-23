B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $348,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after buying an additional 176,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $158,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,176,360 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

