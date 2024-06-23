B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

