B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $548,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $92.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.34. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

