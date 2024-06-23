B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $595,000 Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,177,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,023,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 300,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 292,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after buying an additional 153,856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IGF stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

