B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $623,000 Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXJ opened at $93.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

