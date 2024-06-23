B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $631,000 Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFNC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Simmons First National by 8.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Simmons First National by 391.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 57,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 240.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 23.4% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

