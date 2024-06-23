B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 68,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 65,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.